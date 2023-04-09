BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was shot in Mattapan on Sunday night.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Cummins Highway just after 8 p.m. found the boy suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries and is expected to be okay.

The boy’s family says they are scarred by the shooting and want the person responsible to come forward now.

“I am very angry that all the violence is happening,” said Alta Gracia-Lorenzo, the victim’s stepmother.

Gracia-Lorenzo said her and her family were getting ready for bed Sunday night when the shots were fired.

She said one bullet hit her stepson in the leg and another bullet almost hit her 16-year-old stepdaughter.

Gracia-Lorenzo yelled for everyone to drop to the ground while her stepson cried for help.

“He said, ‘Don’t let me die, don’t let me die,” she said. “It was a very difficult moment.”

Although her stepson is expected to be okay, Garcia-Lorenzo said violence like this needs to stop.

“I don’t feel secure, and too many things are happening right now,” she said. “People don’t care, there’s a lot of hate.”

The shooting remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)