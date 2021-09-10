STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a 12-year-old told officers a man in a suspicious vehicle had attempted to lure her into his vehicle on Friday afternoon.

The girl arrived at the Stoneham Police Station around 4 p.m., telling officers that the man was parked in a parking spot on Main Street when he yelled at her through the window, telling her to get into his vehicle several times. She immediately ran to the police station and the driver made no further attempts to contact or follow the girl, according to Stoneham police.

The suspect never got out of his vehicle during the incident. He is described as a man in his 20s, with a red beard and short red hair and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt.

The vehicle the man was driving is described as a white sedan, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Stoneham Police Department at 781-438-1215.

