Police investigating after 12-year-old girl’s parents say daughter was kidnapped from Webster park

WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are asking the public for help after the parents of a 12-year-old Webster girl told police that their daughter was kidnapped from a local park, taken to another town, and possibly sexually assaulted.

The girl and her parents walked into the Webster police station about 4:45 p.m. Friday to report that the girl had been kidnapped from the May Street Park, driven into Connecticut, and possibly sexually assaulted, according to Webster police.

The vehicle involved was a small, two-door black sedan and the suspect is a white male who is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and scruffy.

The incident is being investigated by Webster police and Connecticut State Police.

Webster police officers will be conducting more frequent patrol checks of the public parks during their respective patrol shifts.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Webster Police Department at 508-943-1212 and ask for Detective Chris Trainor or Officer Joe Reed. Anonymous tips may be left at 508-949-3874, or through our website http://www.websterpublicsafety.com.

