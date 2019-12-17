Police investigating after 13-year-old girl grabbed by stranger in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Cambridge are investigating after a stranger reportedly grabbed a 13-year-old girl on the arm Monday night, officials said.

The reported incident happened around 6 pm. in the area of Windsor and Palermo streets, according to the Cambridge Police Department.

Police say the girl was walking home from the Frisoli Center when she was grabbed at random. She was able to escape without injury.

The suspect is described as a middle-aged white man, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with a gray beard. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket with a hood.

Police are looking for any witnesses in the Wellington-Harrington neighborhood who may have noticed anything suspicious during or around the time of the reported incident.

Extra patrols and a non-uniformed presence have been deployed to the neighborhood.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Cambridge Police Department at 617-349-3300.

