BOSTON (WHDH) - A 14-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital Tuesday after she was stabbed by a 15-year-old girl at a school in Dorchester, officials said.

Boston police said officers first responded to the scene at the Jeremiah E. Burke High School on Washington Street shortly before 11 a.m.

Police said the injured girl was subsequently taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities remained on scene as of around 12 p.m., according to police.

While the police investigation continued, a Boston Public Schools spokesperson confirmed the 15-year-old accused in this incident had been detained.

The spokesperson said the Burke school was placed into “safe mode” for approximately 35 minutes after this incident. The safe mode status had been lifted as of 12:30 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

The Burke school has an enrollment of 395 students across 7th through 12th grade, according to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)