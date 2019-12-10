Police investigating after 14-year-old girl struck, seriously injured in crosswalk

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a pedestrian crash in Falmouth on Monday that left a 14-year-old seriously injured.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash near the intersection of Main and Shore streets about 4:45 p.m. found the teen suffering from a possible fractured pelvis and assisted with transporting her to Falmouth Hospital before she was transferred to Boston Children’s Hospital, according to Falmouth police.

The driver, a 67-year-old East Falmouth woman, remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

A preliminary investigation suggests the girl was struck while in a crosswalk.

The driver was ticketed for committing a crosswalk violation.

