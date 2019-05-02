Police investigating after 14-year-old NH girl shot in face with BB gun

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police are searching for suspects after a 14-year-old girl was shot in the face with what appears to be a BB gun as she was walking home from school on Thursday.

The girl, who was walking home from Central High School, was shot around 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of Ashland and Bridge streets and was immediately taken to Elliot Hospital with minor facial injuries.

Witnesses told police the shot came from a passing vehicle that was described as a gold, two-door car, possibly a Toyota, with a black stripe on the rear window.

The three occupants of the car are described as a light-skinned Hispanic male driver, a Hispanic female with reddish hair, and a dark-skinned Hispanic male.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending