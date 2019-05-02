Police investigating after 14-year-old NH girl shot in face with BB gun

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police are searching for suspects after a 14-year-old girl was shot in the face with what appears to be a BB gun as she was walking home from school on Thursday.

The girl, who was walking home from Central High School, was shot around 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of Ashland and Bridge streets and was immediately taken to Elliot Hospital with minor facial injuries.

Witnesses told police the shot came from a passing vehicle that was described as a gold, two-door car, possibly a Toyota, with a black stripe on the rear window.

The three occupants of the car are described as a light-skinned Hispanic male driver, a Hispanic female with reddish hair, and a dark-skinned Hispanic male.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police.

