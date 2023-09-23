BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Brockton on Friday that left a 15-year-old dead, officials said.

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the area of 131 Lynn Road around 3:20 p.m., according to Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz.

A 17-year-old has been charged with illegal possession of a firearm in connection with the shooting.

The victim’s mother, Pemi Benson, tells 7NEWS her son, Jason, was with a friend at the time of his death.

“We’re going to miss him,” she said through tears on Saturday.

The shooting remains under investigation.

@MassStatePolice @brocktonpolice are investigating the fatal shooting of a 15 year-old male that occurred yesterday at 3:23 pm at 131 Lynn Road in Brockton. A 17 year-old male has been arrested and charged with possession of a firearm. The investigation is active and ongoing. — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) September 23, 2023

