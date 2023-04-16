PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Providence, Rhode Island early Saturday morning that left a teen dead.

Officers responding to a reported shooting found the 15-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the teen was later identified as a runaway from New Hampshire.

No additional information was immediately available.

