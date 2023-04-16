PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Providence, Rhode Island early Saturday morning that left a teen dead.

Officers responding to a reported shooting found the 15-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the teen was later identified as a runaway from New Hampshire.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox