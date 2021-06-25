LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a 15-year-old girl was shot in Lynn Friday night.

Officers were called to North Common Terrace around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a person shot and upon their arrival found the teen suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the stomach, according to police.

She was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital but her condition has not been released.

Authorities say they are not searching for a suspect at this time.

No further details were released.

