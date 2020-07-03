Police investigating after 15-year-old killed in Boston triple shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a triple shooting in Boston late Thursday night that left a 15-year-old boy dead.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene near the park on Mt. Pleasant Avenue around 10 p.m. and could be seen expanding the perimeter and searching the area for evidence.

The two other victims transported themselves to local hospitals.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh and Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins also responded to the scene.

Police are asking anyone who may know something in relation to this investigation to please step forward.

No further information was released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

