MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after a 16-year-old suffering from two gunshot wounds was brought to a hospital in Manchester, New Hampshire Sunday night.

Officers responding to Elliot Hospital around 9:40 p.m. spoke with the victim and those who brought him in but police say they were uncooperative and not forthcoming with information.

They did learn that the incident occurred in the area of the Dunkin’ near Valley and Lincoln streets, police said.

Officers reportedly found several shell casings in the area of 336 Lincoln St.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at at 603-668-8711 or the Crime Line at 603-624-4040.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)