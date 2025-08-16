TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot in Taunton early Saturday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Church Street around 5:45 a.m. learned that a 16-year-old had walked into Morton Hospital seeking medical treatment, according to Taunton Police Chief Edward Walsh.

The victim was then transferred to a regional trauma center for treatment of a gunshot wound that police say was serious but non-life-threatening.

No additional information was immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation by the Taunton Police Department Detective Division.

