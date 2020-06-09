MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot twice outside of a store in Manchester, New Hampshire late Monday morning.

Officers responding to Elliot Hospital around 11 a.m. met with the victim who told them that he was in a car in front of the Dollar Deluxe at 334 Union St. when two people approached the vehicle, tried to pull him out and then shot him, according to Manchester police.

The teen suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Those who were with the victim shared very little information, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711. Anonymous tips can be made to the Crime Line by calling 603-624-4040.

