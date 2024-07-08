LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in Lawrence on Saturday night.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Brooke Street found the teen suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Lawrence police. He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His name has not been released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

