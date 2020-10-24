Police investigating after 17-year-old fatally shot in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed in Worcester on Saturday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired at Wendy’s on Park Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. found a juvenile victim wounded in the parking lot, police said Sunday.

The victim, a 17-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651.