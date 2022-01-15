WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a 17-year-old girl was killed in an overnight shooting in Worcester.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot near the Big Y parking lot at 100 Mayfield St. around 2:45 a.m. found the teenager suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Worcester police.

The teenager was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The incident does not appear to be random in nature.

“We believe there were two groups that met up for some reason. We’re still looking into why, and the female was shot by someone who was there in the group, we believe,” said Worcester Lt. Sean Murtha.

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at at 508-799-8651. Anonymous tips can be texted to 274637 TIPWPD.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

