BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Brockton on Saturday that let a 17-year-old seriously injured, police said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of South Middle School around 8 p.m. spoke with witnesses who said they heard three gunshots and saw several individuals fleeing the scene, according to Brockton police.

The victim was taken to a hospital in Boston.

No additional information was immediately available.

