SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after an 18-year-old died in a rollover crash in Sandwich on Friday morning.

Troopers responding to a single-vehicle rollover on Route 6 eastbound prior to exit 59 around 5:50 a.m. discovered that the vehicle had gone off the roadway and into the median before striking a tree and the wire guardrail, according to state police.

The car subsequently rolled over and the driver, identified as an 18-year-old Sandwich man, was determined dead at the scene, state police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)