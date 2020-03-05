DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after an 18-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car in Dracut on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of 197 Merrimack Ave. around 6:15 p.m. learned a Honda Civic had struck a Dracut woman, according to Dracut police.

The victim was taken to a hospital in Lowell with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda, a 63-year-old Dracut woman, remained at the scene and was cooperative with officers, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Office Joe Cox at 978-957-2123 ext. 2037.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)