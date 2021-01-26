LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after an 18-year-old was stabbed in Lynn on Monday night.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of Linwood Road and Grove Street around 8:15 p.m. found an 18-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen and a laceration on his head, according to Lynn police.

The victim was reportedly being treated by friends when officers arrived and he was taken by ambulance to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

His injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening, police said.

The stabbing appeared to have occurred at another location with the victim being transported to Linwood Road before officers arrived, police added.

No arrests have been made.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

