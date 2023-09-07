LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Lawrence after a 19-year-old woman was fatally shot overnight, officials said.

The woman was shot around 9:30 p.m. on Howard Street, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

No arrests have been made.

No additional information was immediately available.

