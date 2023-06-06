BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton police are investigating after two 11-year-olds were struck and injured by a vehicle on Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash involving two pedestrians in the area of 1154 Warren Ave. around 5 p.m. assisted with transporting the children to a nearby hospital. One of them is being airlifted to a Boston hospital for further treatment.

No additional information was immediately available.

