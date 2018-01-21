TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — Police in Taunton are trying to figure out exactly what happened after they found two brothers shot and wounded in a local home.

Police say the brothers got into an argument involving a knife Saturday afternoon. Authorities say one brother then pulled out a gun and there was a struggle. Police say one of the men was shot four times and the brother with the gun suffered one gunshot wound.

Both men were taken to Rhode Island Hospital. Their conditions haven’t been disclosed.

Police haven’t said what led to the fight. Officials say the incident remains under investigation.

