Police investigating after 2 fatally shot inside Boston home

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two people were fatally shot in a Boston home Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting on Wildwood Street in Dorchester found two wounded male juveniles, police said. Both were taken to the hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

No other information was immediately available. The shooting is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4470.

