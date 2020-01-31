Police investigating after 2 Holy Cross students say they may have been drugged at Worcester bar

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) – An investigation is underway in Worcester after two female College of the Holy Cross students say they believe they were drugged while drinking at a local bar last month.

A college spokesman says school officials received a report in December that two women believed they were drugged while drinking at Moonshiners Bar on Water Street.

The women said they became extremely disoriented and ill after consuming a moderate amount of alcohol at the bar on Dec. 5. Each sought medical attention and one of them later tested positive for the date rape drug GHB.

The general manager of Moonshiners, Crystal Pannoni said she just learned of the incident and upon hearing the startling account offered this statement, “our customers are our number one priority. So their safety is our number one priority.”

In a statement, the school spokesman said the report was shared with Worcester police and the information was sent to students in a campus email that included tips for keeping safe and resources.

Members of the Holy Cross community say they are disturbed by the news.

“Especially among women, you just kind of have to be vigilant and watch over your friends,” senior Allie Silge said. “I wouldn’t take a drink from anyone besides like watching it being made in front of me.”

The school has reported the incident to police who say they are investigating the matter.

An email with safety tips has been sent out to all students.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)