Police investigating after 2 Holy Cross students say they may have been drugged at Worcester bar

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Worcester after two female College of the Holy Cross students say they believe they were drugged while drinking at a local bar last month.

A college spokesman says school officials received a report in December that two women believed they were drugged while drinking at Moonshiners Bar on Water Street.

The women said they became extremely disoriented and ill after consuming a moderate amount of alcohol at the bar on Dec. 5. Each sought medical attention and one of them later tested positive for the date rape drug GHB.

In a statement, the school spokesman said the report was shared with Worcester police and the information was sent to students in a campus email that included tips for keeping safe and resources.

