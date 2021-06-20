MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two people died following a motorcycle crash in Manchester, New Hampshire on Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Wellington Road at 5:15 a.m. found a motorcycle with two occupants had crashed, according to police. The driver, a 31-year-old man from Manchester, and the passenger, a 33-year-old woman from Manchester, were pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was immediately available. The crash is under investigation.

