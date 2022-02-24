ATHOL, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are investigating after two men died in a head-on crash on Route 2 in Athol on Wednesday night.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the highway just before 8 p.m. determined that a vehicle driven by a 67-year-old Leominster man had been struck head-on by a 46-year-old Maynard man who veered into oncoming traffic, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

Both men were taken to area hospitals, where they were pronounced dead. Their names have not been released.

An investigation revealed that the Leominster man was returning home from a family gathering.

Troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are leading the investigation.

