WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after two men were seriously injured in a shooting outside of a bar in Worcester early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting on Grafton Street near the Diamond Inn around 2 a.m. found the shooting victims, along with a car that was struck by the gunfire, according to the Worcester Police Department.

The victims were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Video from the scene showed several officers and cruisers with flashing lights gathered outside the bar.

The area was roped off with yellow crime tape as investigators gathered evidence.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

There were no additional details available.

