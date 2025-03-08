BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating an early morning shooting near Downtown Crossing that sent two men to the hospital.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 25 Kingston St. found a 36-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

Soon after, a 33-year-old man arrived at a nearby emergency wound with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

While canvassing the area, police say they recovered a firearm.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)