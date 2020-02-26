Police investigating after 2 men shot inside Brockton hotel

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two men were injured in a shooting inside a hotel in Brockton on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired near the Westgate Mall around 1:40 p.m. learned two men had been shot inside the Holiday Inn, according to the Brockton Police Department.

One of the victims walked out of the hotel and was found wounded near the mall, police said. A second gunshot victim was found inside the hotel.

Both men, whose names have not been released, were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

There have been no arrests made in connection with the shooting.

No additional information was immediately available.

Detectives assigned to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office are assisting Brockton police with an investigation.

