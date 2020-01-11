Police investigating after 2 men shot, killed in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after two men were shot and killed late Friday night in Framingham, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Second Street around 11:30 p.m. found two men suffering from gunshot wounds who were later pronounced dead, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s Office.

Their names were not immediately released.

Authorities believe it was an isolated incident and say no arrests have been made.

