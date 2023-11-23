BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two men were found stabbed outside Bijou Nightclub in downtown Boston early Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a person stabbed in the area of 51 Stuart St. around 2 a.m. found two men suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds, according to Boston police. Both were taken to a nearby hospital.

Police officers could be seen gathering evidence in a taped-off area outside the nightclub.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox