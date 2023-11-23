BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two men were found stabbed outside Bijou Nightclub in downtown Boston early Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a person stabbed in the area of 51 Stuart St. around 2 a.m. found two men suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds, according to Boston police. Both were taken to a nearby hospital.

Police officers could be seen gathering evidence in a taped-off area outside the nightclub.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

