Police investigating after 2 men wounded in daylight shooting in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two men were wounded in a daylight shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Cedar and Lincoln streets about 3:30 p.m. found an 18-year-old and a 24-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds to the lower extremities, according to the Manchester Police Department.

The men, whose names have not been released, were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Additional information was not immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

