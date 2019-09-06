Police investigating after 2 pedestrians hit, 1 critically injured by car in Saugus

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two pedestrians were struck and injured by a car in Saugus on Friday night.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash in the area of the Colonial Traveler Inn found a 57-year-old woman and a man who had been struck by a car while crossing the street, according to police.

Both victims were taken to Boston hospitals, where the woman was treated for life-threatening injuries.

The driver, a 67-year-old Malden man, stayed on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by Saugus police and a State Police Accident Reconstruction Team.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)