Police investigating after 2 pedestrians hit, 1 killed by car in Seekonk

SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two pedestrians were struck by a car leaving one dead in Seekonk early Sunday morning, police say.

Officials responding to a report of two pedestrians struck on Oakhill Ave., in the area of Central Ave., around 12:30 a.m. gave medical attention to the two males.

One male was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The other male refused to be transported from the scene but sought medical attention on his own.

The driver is cooperating with investigators.

No charges have been filed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

