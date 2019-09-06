Police investigating after 2 pedestrians hit, 1 seriously injured by car in Saugus

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two pedestrians were struck by a car leaving one seriously injured in Saugus on Frida night.

Officers responding to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving two pedestrians around 10:30 p.m. in the area of the Colonial Traveler Inn on Route 99 learned that a 57-year-old woman and an adult man had been struck by a car while crossing the street.

Both pedestrians were taken to Boston hospitals where the woman sustained life-threatening injuries and the man sustained injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

The driver, a 67-year-old Malden man, stayed on the scene.

Part of Route 99 near the site of the crash was temporarily closed Friday night into early Sunday morning for an investigation.

The crash remains under investigation by the Saugus police and the State Police Accident Reconstruction Team.

