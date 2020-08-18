Police investigating after 2 pedestrians struck, 1 killed by car in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after two men were struck by a car, killing one of them and injuring the other in Brockton late Monday night.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of Belmont and Linwood streets just before midnight discovered one pedestrian suffering from serious injuries and another who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The seriously injured man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

The driver of the vehicle involved stayed at the scene, the DA’s office said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

