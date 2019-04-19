Police investigating after 2 pedestrians struck by dump truck in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two pedestrians were struck by a dump truck in Gloucester on Friday, one of whom suffered life-threatening injuries.

Officers responding to a report of two people struck on Washington Street about 11:20 a.m. found a woman suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and a man who had to be taken by helicopter to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston with life-threatening injuries, according to state police.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Beverly Hospital.

The driver of the light-duty dump truck that hit them remained on scene and cooperated with police.

A preliminary investigation suggests the pedestrians suddenly entered the roadway when they were struck.

The incident remains under investigation by members of the state police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction and Crime Scene Services sections.

No charges have been filed.

Washington street in Gloucester remains closed after 2 people were struck by a landscaping truck late this morning #7news pic.twitter.com/vtAovN0mng — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) April 19, 2019

