BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in Braintree on Saturday night.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash in the area of 88 Pearl St. around 7 p.m. found two injured pedestrians, a man and a woman, according to Braintree police.

Both were taken to a Boston hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver that struck them remained on scene.

No charges have been filed in connection with crash.

