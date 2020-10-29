WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two pedestrians are hospitalized after getting hit by a car in Worcester on Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Route 20 learned that a Jeep Wrangler had struck the pedestrians as they were crossing the street, according to Worcester police.

The pedestrians were taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The driver of the Jeep stayed on the scene, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

