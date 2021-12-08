WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two men were fatally shot outside of a bar in Worcester early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting near the Diamond Inn on Grafton Street around 2 a.m. found two male victims on the sidewalk suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Worcester Police Department.

The victims were taken to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Their names have not been released.

Video from the scene showed several officers and cruisers with flashing lights gathered outside the bar.

The area was roped off with yellow crime tape as investigators gathered evidence.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Worcester police detectives at 508-799-8651.

