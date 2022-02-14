EAST BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have launched an investigation after two people were killed and one person was seriously injured in a head-on crash in East Brookfield on Monday.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on Route 49 near Flagg Road around 12:30 p.m. found a 2021 Nissan Rogue that had collided with a 2018 Toyota Tacoma, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver of the Nissan, a 60-year-old Fitchburg man, and the driver of the Toyota, a 71-year-old Leicester man, were both pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released.

A passenger in the Toyota, a 28-year-old man from Leicester, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to an area hospital.

Video from SKY7 HD showed the roadway littered with pieces of the mangled vehicles.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area of Podunk and Adams roads for several hours as investigators worked at the scene.

Troopers assigned to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office are leading the investigation into the cause of the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact state police.

Route 49 is fully open for all traffic. Thank you for your patience. — East Brookfield Police Department (@EastBPolice) February 14, 2022

Traffic being diverted at Podunk Rd south of Rt 49 and at Adams Rd north of 49. https://t.co/8kaXiHRjQn — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 14, 2022

