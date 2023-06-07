LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after two people were wounded in a shooting in Lawrence early Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of the Blue Lounge on the corner of Canal and Amesbury streets found two males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Lawrence police.

They were taken to Lawrence General Hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to call Lawrence police.

