Police investigating after 2 people shot in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police are investigating after two people were found shot early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 61 Lowell St about 2:40 a.m. found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Both were taken to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

