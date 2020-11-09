BOSTON (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after two people were shot in Mattapan late Sunday night.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Elizabeth Street around 9:45 p.m. found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

There current condition has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

