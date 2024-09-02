WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation got underway Monday after two people were shot in Worcester, officials said.

The shooting happened in the area of Henry Terrace shortly after 5 a.m.

A Worcester police spokesperson said officers responded and found two people with gunshot wounds at the scene.

The spokesperson said emergency crews brought the injured people to an area hospital, where they are both expected to survive.

The spokesperson said the incident remained under investigation as of around 10 a.m. and did not share any additional information.

Though the scene was quiet near 12 p.m., one student who lives near the spot where shots rang out told 7NEWS she woke up to a commotion Monday morning, with women screaming, and emergency sirens blaring.

“It’s scary,” said Manuela Barboza. “What if it was me? So, it’s kind of scary.”

