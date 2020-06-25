Police investigating after 2 people shot near playground in East Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after they say two people were shot near a playground in East Boston late Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of the American Legion Playground on Condor Street just before 11 p.m. found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

Their current conditions have not been released.

No arrests have been made at this time.

An investigation remains ongoing.

