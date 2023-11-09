BOSTON (WHDH) - Two juveniles were stabbed and a third was assaulted in an attack in Roxbury Wednesday night, Boston police said.

The incident happened near the corner of Tremont and Camden Street.

Later speaking to reporters, officials said one of the victims had life-threatening injuries.

Police had not made any arrests as of around 9 p.m.

In the meantime, authorities were urging anyone with information to contact investigators.

